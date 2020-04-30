Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $511.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

