Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,199 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

