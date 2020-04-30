Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $494.67 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.28 and a 200-day moving average of $478.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

