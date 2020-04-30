Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,161,000 after buying an additional 312,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,633 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

