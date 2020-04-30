Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

