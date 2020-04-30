Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

