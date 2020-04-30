Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

AFL opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

