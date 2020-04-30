Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Magna International worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

