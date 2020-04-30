Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

