Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,909 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Relx by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

