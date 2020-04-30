Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,352 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 18,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of MA stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.93. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

