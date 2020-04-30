Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

INTU stock opened at $273.43 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.56 and a 200 day moving average of $264.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

