Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 220 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $294.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

