Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 11,254 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Stephens decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

PNC opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

