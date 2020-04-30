Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

