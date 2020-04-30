Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.76.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.