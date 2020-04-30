Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $542,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

