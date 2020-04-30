Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

DIS stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

