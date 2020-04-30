Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

