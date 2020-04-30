Credit Suisse Group Increases Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 317

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 274 ($3.60) to GBX 317 ($4.17) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYNT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.44 ($4.22).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.92.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.