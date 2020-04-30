Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.45.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

