Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 85,154 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,154 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,206,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 183,782 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.