Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $304.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

