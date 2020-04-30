Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $164.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.