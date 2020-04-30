Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.93. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

