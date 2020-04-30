Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

