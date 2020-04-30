Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

