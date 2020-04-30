Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $511.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.