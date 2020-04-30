Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 108,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,431,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.63 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

