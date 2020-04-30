Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $163.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

