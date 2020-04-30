Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Snap-on by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $135.52 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

