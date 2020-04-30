Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,800 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $8,575,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

