Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $169.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

