Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 866 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $59.97 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

