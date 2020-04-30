Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

COST opened at $307.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.80 and its 200-day moving average is $301.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

