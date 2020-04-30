Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,493 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,695,183 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

