Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $12.96 Million in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MAXIMUS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.85.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

