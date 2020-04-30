Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $20.32 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $879.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.