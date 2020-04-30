Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Littelfuse worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $201.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $892,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

