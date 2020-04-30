Contrasting CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) & Its Competitors

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS: CIHKY) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR alerts:

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR N/A N/A N/A CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Competitors 6.08% -12.79% 5.17%

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $51.75 billion $13.19 billion 9.00 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Competitors $5.17 billion $876.55 million 8.66

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Competitors 374 1138 1180 69 2.34

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 57.67%. Given CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s rivals have a beta of -1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR rivals beat CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.