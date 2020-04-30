Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Up 17.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.85, approximately 6,465,720 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,834,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.52.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $361,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Continental Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 286,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

