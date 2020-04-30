Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,588,726 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. TH Data Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

