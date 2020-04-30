Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 890,008 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 890,008 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

