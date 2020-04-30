Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 798,777 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798,777 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.73% of JinkoSolar worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE JKS opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.75.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

