Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 6,244,621 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,244,621 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.12% of Yamana Gold worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

