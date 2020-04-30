Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 559,479 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559,479 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $192.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.08.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.