Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 495,337 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 495,337 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 21,060.0% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

UBER stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

