Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,793,933 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793,933 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after purchasing an additional 396,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $234,912,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.