Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 453,806 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 453,806 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 645,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twitter stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,190 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

