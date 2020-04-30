Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 36,739 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

